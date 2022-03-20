Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,951 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,051,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,340,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

