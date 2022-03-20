$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.55. Terex posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Terex by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 196.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.35. 1,237,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

