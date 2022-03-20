Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 401,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,185. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

