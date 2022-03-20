Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will post $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 million. Curis posted sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $10.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.86 million, with estimates ranging from $10.69 million to $11.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

