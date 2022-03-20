Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,593 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $94.82. 16,166,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,393,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

