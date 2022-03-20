Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.1% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

Booking stock traded up $25.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,186.31. The stock had a trading volume of 509,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,024. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,341.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,361.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

