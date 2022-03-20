BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.75. 3,397,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

