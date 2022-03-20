Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.57. 121,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,469. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

