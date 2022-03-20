-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.47). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to ($5.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.
Shares of CRXT remained flat at $$0.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 207,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $31.24.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
