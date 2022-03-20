$573.51 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) to announce $573.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.34 million and the lowest is $570.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 184,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fabrinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,833.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 130,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 332,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,747. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

