Mettalex Reaches Market Cap of $671,808.06 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $671,808.06 and $256,927.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.84 or 0.06875787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 0.99933298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

