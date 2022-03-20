Coerente Capital Management Buys 430 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 4.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

