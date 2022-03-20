BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.64. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

