BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

