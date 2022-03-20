BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $674,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. 19,449,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,505. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

