TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

