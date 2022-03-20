JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,737 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.