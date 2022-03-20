BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $128.13. 3,484,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

