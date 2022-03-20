Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on CRDF shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 754,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,310. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

