Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,638,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,163,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 10,930,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,398. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

