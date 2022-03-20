Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Brokerages expect Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to report $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.01 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire Global.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.
