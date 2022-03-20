Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Brokerages expect Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to report $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.01 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire Global.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.98. 3,501,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,570. Spire Global has a twelve month low of 1.62 and a twelve month high of 19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.42.

