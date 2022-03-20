BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,163.53.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,669,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,430,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,989. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

