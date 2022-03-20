Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,732,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.90. 2,578,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.73 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

