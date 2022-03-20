BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $108.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $108,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. 288,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73.
