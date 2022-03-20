Spring Capital Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

