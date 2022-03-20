325,000 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.37. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

