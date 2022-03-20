Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 33,473 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after acquiring an additional 583,113 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,846. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

