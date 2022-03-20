Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 8,839 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

MCO traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $286.14 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

