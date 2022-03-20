MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $152.95 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $152.95 million and approximately $188,975.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $14.13 or 0.00034128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.00775808 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,825,210 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.