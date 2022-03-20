Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,528. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,493,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after buying an additional 461,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

