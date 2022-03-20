Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE DAR traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 1,599,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,691. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

