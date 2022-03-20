iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 814,040 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.