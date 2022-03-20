Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $33,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.49. 2,354,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

