Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,001,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 8,895,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

