Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $3.69 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,878. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $179.59 and a one year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

