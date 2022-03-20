Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 12,093 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $3,692,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.00) to GBX 725 ($9.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 565 ($7.35) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.67.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,454. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.