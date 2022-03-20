Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 45,478 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,478 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of KE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in KE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 44,983,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,820,706. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $65.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -176.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

