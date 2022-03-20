Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.38. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

