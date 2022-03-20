Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $719.53

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $719.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

SAM stock traded up $16.82 on Tuesday, hitting $401.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.54. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

