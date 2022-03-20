PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.11 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00035536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00106224 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

