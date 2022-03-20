Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($115.38).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down €1.74 ($1.91) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €93.29 ($102.52). The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($69.33) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($102.16).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.