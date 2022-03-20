KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Position Raised by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 6,054.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869,126 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $69,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 317,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $30.90. 56,189,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,152,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $85.19.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

