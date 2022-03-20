Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. 274,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

