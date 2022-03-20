Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 706 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,934,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,957,858. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

