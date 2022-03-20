Sterling Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.44. 10,084,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,396. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

