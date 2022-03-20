Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 9,021,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,835. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,132,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.