Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $69.55. 114,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

