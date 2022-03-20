Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,111 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $126.72. 4,309,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

