Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.00. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.