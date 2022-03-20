Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 711 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.33. 181,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.97 and its 200-day moving average is $271.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

